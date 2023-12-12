Menu

Canada

Guelph Catholic students sold socks to buy prosthetic leg as part of project

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 12, 2023 5:00 am
Students at Bishop Macdonell sold socks to raise money for a prosthetic leg. View image in full screen
Students at Bishop Macdonell sold socks to raise money for a prosthetic leg. Alison Lupal/WCDSB
Students at Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme were able to get a leg up on their latest fundraising efforts.

Five IB students, Madeline Marks, Maddie Rossit, Mhairi Milne, Adriana Richards and Christina Morrison, orchestrated a We Help Two Socks for Legs campaign where they sold over 100 pairs of funky socks for their Creativity-Activity-Service project.

In a news release, the five raised close to $2,200 which was more than enough to purchase a prosthetic leg.

We Help Two is an organization raises funds to help two causes. It partners with schools to sell socks to raise funds and provide legs for amputees around the world.

A Creative-Activity-Service (CAS) project gets students to take part in a range of experiences involving real, purposeful activities with significant outcomes, personal challenge, and thoughtful consideration.

Heather Perigo, a language department head and IB language and literature teacher at Bishop Macdonell, says part of the IB program requires students to volunteer their time outside of class in order to complete a CAS project.

In addition to raising money for prosthetic legs, We Help Two donates a pair of socks to a local organization of the student’s choice for each pack of their funky socks sold.

 

