Edmonton Oilers fend off Devils for seventh straight win

The Edmonton Oilers earned their seventh straight win Sunday afternoon at Rogers Place, dropping the New Jersey Devils 4-1.

Calvin Pickard started in goal for the Oilers and came up big early in the first, stopping Jesper Bratt on a three-on-one. Darnell Nurse then hampered Nico Hischier as he looked at an open net on the rebound. Derek Ryan gave the Oilers the lead with 1:24 to go in the period, taking a pass from Sam Gagner and beating Akira Schmid short side.

Evan Bouchard extended his point streak to eleven games with a big power play slapper in the second period.

Devils goalie Akira Schmid got caught out of his goal early in the third, allowing Evander Kane to set up Connor McDavid for a tap in. Jesper Bratt put the Devils on the board 30 seconds later.

The Devils pulled Schmid for an extra attacker with 4:05 left. Pickard made a great stop on Jack Hughes, who had the puck right in the crease. Kane then sealed it with an empty-netter.

Pickard made 26 saves for his first win with the Oilers and first in the NHL since January 28, 2022.

The Devils, who came into the game with the league’s top power play, were 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

Connor Brown briefly celebrated his first goal of the season early in the game, but it was disallowed as Evander Kane was found guilty of goalie interference on video review.

The Oilers, 12-12-1, will host Chicago on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).