Edmonton Oilers beat Minnesota to grab sixth straight win

The Edmonton Oilers won their sixth in a row, holding off the Minnesota Wild 4-3 Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers peppered Marc-Andre Fleury with 18 shots in the first period and took the lead on a sharp wrister by Evan Bouchard with 4:44 to go in the frame. Bouchard extended his point streak to ten games.

The Wild startled the Oilers with two goals in the first 41 seconds of the second with Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek doing the damage. Connor McDavid provided a spectacular reply 40 seconds later. He came down the right side, cut through the slot, went around Fleury, and while going behind the net reached back to tuck in his ninth of the season.

Connor Dewar restored the Wild lead with a quick shot from in front. With 1:30 to go in the second, Leon Draisaitl evened it a three with his patented off-wing power play one timer.

Early in third, Evander Kane hammered Jonas Brodin behind the Wild net, drawing the ire of Ryan Hartman, who took a penalty for roughing Kane. The Oilers power play converted when Bouchard crushed a point shot past Fleury.

Hartman hit the post with Fleury pulled for an extra attacker with 1:29 to go. With one second left, Stuart Skinner made a game-saving stop on a drive by Jared Spurgeon.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists.

Fleury finished with 36 saves. Skinner made 17.

The Oilers, 11-12-1, will host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday (Face-off Show at 12:30 p.m., game at 2 p.m.).