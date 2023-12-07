Edmonton Oilers hammer Hurricanes for fifth straight win

Send this page to someone via email

Zach Hyman posted his second hat trick of the season as the Edmonton Oilers crushed the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

It was the start of a six-game home stand for the Oilers, who have won five in a row.

The Oilers blitzed the Hurricanes with four goals in the first period, including two in the first 41 seconds. Ryan McLeod converted a pass from Warren Foegele 28 seconds into the game, then Mattias Ekholm tapped home a feed from Connor McDavid. Zach Hyman spun out of the corner and stuffed in his 13th at the 5:46 mark, chasing Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov who allowed three goals on six shots. Hyman would strike again later in the period, ripping a wrister behind Antti Raanta.

Early in the second, Mattias Janmark blocked a shot at the Oilers blue line. The carom sent Warren Foegele in on a breakaway. He stuffed in his fourth to snap a 16-game goalless drought.

Jordan Staal put Carolina on the board with 12:55 to go in the third. The Oilers replied less than three minutes later. McDavid showed off some dazzling stickhandling, then flipped a pass to Hyman who notched his third of the night.

Janmark and McDavid both had three assists. Evan Bouchard had two assists to extend his point streak to nine games.

Stuart Skinner earned the win in goal with 38 saves.

The Oilers will host Minnesota on Friday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).