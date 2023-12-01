Edmonton Oilers tough out 3-1 win in Winnipeg

The Edmonton Oilers won their fourth in a row, earning a hard fought 3-1 road victory over the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night.

The Oilers had several good chances around the Jets net in the first, but it was Winnipeg who would score first. Cole Perfetti deflected in a pass from Mark Scheifele for a power play goal with 1:33 left in the first period.

The Oilers killed off two Jets power plays in the second and had a chance to tie when Mattias Janmark broke in on a shorthanded breakaway. Connor Hellebucyk came up with the stop to hold the Jets lead.

Darnell Nurse pulled the Oilers even with 6:49 to go in the third. His long wrist shot flubbed in off Hellebuyck’s glove. Gabriel Vilardi went off for holding Connor McDavid with 3:24 left. On the ensuing power play, McDavid set up Draisaitl for his patented one-timer to give the Oilers the lead with 2:13 left. Ryan McLeod sealed it with an empty netter, his first of the season.

“Our team a great job of not being detoured by the score especially late in the third there,” said Darnell Nurse. “For us to just maintain our composure and just play our game was huge.”

Stuart Skinner got the win in goal with 25 saves. Hellebuyck stopped 36.

“The guys didn’t deviate from the game plan and stuck with it,” said Oilers head coach Kris Kris Knoblauch. “We got a bit of a break on the first goal but I think it was deserved considering how many opportunities we had.”

Evan Bouchard had an assist to extend his point streak to eight games.

The Oilers, 9-12-1, will host Carolina on Wednesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).