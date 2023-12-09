Junior hockey: Rockets trekking through prairies, Silverbacks blank Vees

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

Kelowna at Regina

After a three-year hiatus, the Kelowna Rockets are again road-tripping through the East Division.

Normally, Kelowna swings through Saskatchewan and Manitoba every December, making stops in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw and Brandon.

However, their last East Division road trip was December 2020, with the team going 4-2 on its six-game journey when the division had six clubs. It currently has five, after Winnipeg relocated to Wenatchee, Wash.

The 2020-21 season was shortened due to COVID-19, with no cross-conference games taking place. And last season, the Rockets travelled to the Central Division twice, but not the East Division.

For a quartet of Rockets, the trip represents a chance to play in front of family and friends.

The four are Caden Price (Saskatoon), Trae Johnson (Martensville, Sask.), Will Munro (Swan River, Man.) and Michael Cicek (Winnipeg).

Kelowna’s first game will be Saturday evening in Regina, as the Rockets (11-14-2-0) take on the Pats (12-15-1-1). On Tuesday, they’ll visit Moose Jaw (17-11-0-2), followed by stops in Brandon (14-11-4-1), Prince Albert (16-13-0-2) and Saskatoon (20-8-1-0).

The team will make Regina their home base for a couple of days before relocating to Saskatoon and travelling from there.

And, what’s also a tradition during the trip, the Rockets are calling up a bantam draft pick for the trip.

Owen Folstrom, 15, was selected by Kelowna in the fourth round of this year’s bantam draft. In 15 games this season with his hometown 3A Calgary Flames, he has tallied 14 points (11 goals, 3 assists. He also played in two WHL preseason games this fall.

Many former Rockets got their first taste of WHL life by being called up for the week-long trip, including former NHLer Blake Comeau.

The Kamloops Blazers (7-17-3-2) will also be swinging through the East Division at the same time.

Friday’s results

Saskatoon 4, Red Deer 2

Regina 6, Kamloops 4

Prince Albert 4, Calgary 3

Brandon 5, Moose Jaw 4 (SO)

Medicine Hat 8, Edmonton 2

Lethbridge 5, Swift Current 3

Victoria 5, Prince George 3

Portland 8, Spokane 5

Tri-City 4, Seattle 1

Everett 4, Vancouver 1

Saturday’s games

Kamloops at Brandon

Lethbridge at Swift Current

Kelowna at Regina

Red Deer at Prince Albert

Saskatoon at Moose Jaw

Medicine Hat at Edmonton

Victoria at Prince George

Seattle at Portland

Wenatchee at Tri-City

Everett at Vancouver

Sunday’s games

Calgary at Saskatoon

Portland at Everett

Wenatchee at Spokane

Tuesday’s games

Kamloops at Prince Albert

Kelowna at Moose Jaw

Salmon Arm 1, Penticton 0

At Salmon Arm, Ryan Gillespie scored the game’s only goal as the Silverbacks shut out the Vees on Friday night.

Eli Pulver had the shutout for Salmon Arm (15-7-0-1-0), his second of the season, stopping all 28 shots he faced. Gillespie and Pulver were respectively named the game’s first and second stars.

For Penticton (19-2-2-2-0), Will Ingeman stopped 30 of 31 shots. He was the game’s third star.

Gillespie’s goal came late in the third period, a shot that went in off a Penticton defenceman just 24 seconds remaining in regulation time.

The result snapped Penticton’s 24-game point streak. It was also the first time the Vees had been shut out this season.

Both teams were scoreless on the power play, with Penticton at 0-for-1 and Salmon Arm at 0-for-4.

Trail 5, Vernon 2

At Trail, Ethan Warrener tallied three points, with a goal and two assists, as the Smoke Eaters downed the Vipers on Friday night.

Ethan Mann, Mathieu Cobetto-Roy, Adam Barone and Josh Schenk also scored for Trail (10-9-6-0-0), which led 4-1 after 40 minutes following a 1-1 tie following the first period.

Luke Pakulak, who made it 1-0 just 2:29 in the first period, and Jiri Duda, who made 4-2 at 16:35 of the third, replied for Vernon (16-7-1-0-0).

Teagan Kendrick stopped 26 of 28 shots for the Smoke Eaters, with Ethan David turning aside 31 of 35 shots for the Vipers.

Trail was 1-for-5 on the power play while Vernon was 0-for-3.

Friday’s results

Prince George 3, Cranbrook 2

Coquitlam 4, Langley 1 (OT)

Cowichan Valley 4, Merritt 2

Nanaimo 6, Powell River 4

Surrey 2, Chilliwack 1

Alberni Valley 4, Victoria 0

Saturday’s games

Coquitlam at Chilliwack

Powell River at Cowichan Valley

Salmon Arm at Penticton

Prince George at Cranbrook

Merritt at Alberni Valley

Victoria at Nanaimo

Trail at West Kelowna

Sunday’s games

Vernon at West Kelowna

Langley at Surrey

Friday’s results

Columbia Valley 4, North Okanagan 3 (OT)

Kimberley 8, Spokane 3

Creston Valley 3, Fernie 2 (OT)

Beaver Valley 7, Golden 6

Grand Forks 5, Kelowna 4 (SO)

Princeton 4, Castlegar 2

Revelstoke 5, 100 Mile House 1

Chase 4, Summerland 0

Saturday’s games

Beaver Valley at Columbia Valley

Spokane at Fernie

Creston Valley at Kimberley

North Okanagan at Golden

Sicamous at Kelowna

Princeton at Osoyoos

Revelstoke at 100 Mile House

Chase at Kamloops

Castlegar at Summerland

Sunday’s game

