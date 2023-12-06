SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs D John Klingberg done for the season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2023 2:56 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Maple Leafs defenceman John Klingberg’s season is over.

Toronto general manager Brad Treliving told reporters after Wednesday’s practice the 31-year-old is set to undergo hip surgery in the coming weeks that will keep him sidelined up to six months.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Blades swing monster deal to add Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect Minten'
Saskatoon Blades swing monster deal to add Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect Minten

Klingberg signed a US$4.15-million contract with the Leafs in free agency with an eye toward the smooth-skating Swede adding to the team’s attack.

Story continues below advertisement

But he struggled early and never looked comfortable in Toronto, registering five assists in 14 games.

Klingberg, who hasn’t played since Nov. 11, was placed on long-term injured reserve last month.

Treliving can now use Klingberg’s $4.15-million salary cap hit to bolster his roster, with help for a battered blue line also currently missing Timothy Liljegren (high ankle sprain) and Mark Giordano (broken finger) a top priority.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices