28-year-old man dead after vehicle hits tree in Halton Hills, Ont.

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the town of Halton Hills early Saturday evening.

Halton Regional Police said they were notified around 5:22 p.m. Saturday of a collision on Fallbrook Trail, north of 27 Sideroad.

According to police, a 28-year-old man from Erin was driving a Jeep SUV southbound on Fallbrook Trail when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. Police said he died at the scene.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.