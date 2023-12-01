Man who participated in fatal New Westminster stabbing handed 9-year sentence

Send this page to someone via email

One of two men allegedly involved in a fatal stabbing in New Westminster two years ago has been handed a nine-year sentence.

Robert Powshuk, 51, died after stumbling into a Waves Coffee House on Columbia Street “bleeding heavily” on Nov. 19, 2021.

Two brothers were subsequently charged in the killing, Curtis Crossley with second-degree murder and Ryan Crossley with first-degree murder.

2:06 Friends say New West mom allegedly murdered by husband had suffered in silence

Curtis pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in August of this year, and was sentenced last month in a ruling posted Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

After credit for time served, he’s serving an additional six years and 185 days in prison.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the Crossley brothers were captured on security video confronting Powshuk in the alcove of a building at 680 Clarkson street.

Ryan sprayed Powshuk in the face with a can of bear spray, and Curtis slashed him in the arm with a knife, though didn’t injure him.

Ryan subsequently stabbed Powshuk multiple times, and both brothers kicked him when he fell to the ground. Curtis subsequently sprayed him in the face with bear spray, according to the video.

2:11 Woman charged in New Westminster baby’s 2021 death

In handing down the sentence, the judge acknowledged Curtis’ Indigenous heritage and the generational effects of his father being a survivor of the Sixties Scoop. He also acknowledged Curtis had pleaded guilty, expressed remorse, and suffered mental health and cognitive issues, and played a secondary role in the killing.

Story continues below advertisement

However, he noted multiple aggravating factors, including that Curtis’ role in the killing was “near murder.” Curtis was carrying a knife, participated in kicking Powshuk on the ground, and pepper-sprayed him after the attack — before cleaning up the crime scene and throwing his knife in the river, the judge noted.

The accused was also on probation at the time, including a ban on any weapons, including knives, the ruling found.

Ryan Crossley remains charged with first-degree murder in the killing. Court records do not indicate a date for trial.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.