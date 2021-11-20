Muder charge laid in death of man who entered New Westminster cafe ‘bleeding heavily’

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested and one of them charged with murder in a death in New Westminster on Friday.

Police say staff at the Waves Coffee House on Columbia Street called 911 around 3:30 Friday morning when the victim came into the cafe “bleeding heavily.”

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Robert Powshuk.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Saturday that Ryan Crossley, 31, had been charged with second-degree murder.

A second suspect remains in police custody, but police are “still determining that person’s involvement.”

Police said there was no risk to the general public, and that the killing was not believed to be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

