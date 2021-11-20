Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Muder charge laid in death of man who entered New Westminster cafe ‘bleeding heavily’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 8:26 pm
New Westminster police outside a Waves coffee shop where a man arrived with fatal injuries on Friday morning. View image in full screen
New Westminster police outside a Waves coffee shop where a man arrived with fatal injuries on Friday morning. Global News

Two people have been arrested and one of them charged with murder in a death in New Westminster on Friday.

Police say staff at the Waves Coffee House on Columbia Street called 911 around 3:30 Friday morning when the victim came into the cafe “bleeding heavily.”

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Robert Powshuk.

Read more: Man dies after walking into New Westminster cafe ‘bleeding heavily,’ police investigating

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Saturday that Ryan Crossley, 31, had been charged with second-degree murder.

A second suspect remains in police custody, but police are “still determining that person’s involvement.”

Police said there was no risk to the general public, and that the killing was not believed to be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Several businesses destroyed in early morning New Westminster fire' Several businesses destroyed in early morning New Westminster fire
Several businesses destroyed in early morning New Westminster fire – May 24, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagIntegrated Homicide Investigation Team tagNew Westminster Police tagWaves tagnew westminster homicide tagnew westminster murder tagwaves cafe tagwaves homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers