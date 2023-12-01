Homicide team called after 2 bodies found in Richmond home

Homicide investigators have been sent to Richmond after two bodies were found in a home on Thursday night.
Richmond RCMP said officers were called to Goldsmith Drive near No. 2 Road around 10:30 p.m. to reports of a “suspicious circumstance.”
Investigators arrived to find two dead people inside. Police have not released details about their age or sex.
A suburban home could be seen behind police tape on Friday with forensics investigators coming and going from the property.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now working with Richmond RCMP “to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact IHIT’s information line at 1-877-4448 or by email at ihitingo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
More to come…
