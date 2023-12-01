Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide team called after 2 bodies found in Richmond home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 5:05 pm
A Richmond home where two bodies were found on Nov. 30, 2023. View image in full screen
A Richmond home where two bodies were found on Nov. 30, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide investigators have been sent to Richmond after two bodies were found in a home on Thursday night.

Richmond RCMP said officers were called to Goldsmith Drive near No. 2 Road around 10:30 p.m. to reports of a “suspicious circumstance.”

Investigators arrived to find two dead people inside. Police have not released details about their age or sex.

Click to play video: 'Bodies of woman and teenaged girl found in Richmond townhouse'
Bodies of woman and teenaged girl found in Richmond townhouse

A suburban home could be seen behind police tape on Friday with forensics investigators coming and going from the property.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now working with Richmond RCMP “to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact IHIT’s information line at 1-877-4448 or by email at ihitingo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More to come…

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices