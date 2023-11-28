Menu

Crime

$2,500 in fragrances stolen from a southeast end business in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 28, 2023 10:19 am
Police say an clerk was distracted by one man on Sunday afternoon while another man put a large number of perfume bottles in a reusable bag. The fragrances are valued at $2,500. View image in full screen
Police say an clerk was distracted by one man on Sunday afternoon while another man put a large number of perfume bottles in a reusable bag. The fragrances are valued at $2,500. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police say $2,500 worth of fragrances have been stolen from a business near Stone Road Mall.

Police said they received a call from staff on Monday after the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said two men went into the business and one of them distracted a clerk, while the other put a large number of perfume bottles in a reusable bag.

It’s believed the suspects then walked to a car parked outside of the security camera’s range.

Police are looking for two men and anyone with more information is asked to call local authorities or Crime Stoppers.

