$2,500 in fragrances stolen from a southeast end business in Guelph

Guelph police say $2,500 worth of fragrances have been stolen from a business near Stone Road Mall.
Police said they received a call from staff on Monday after the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.
Investigators said two men went into the business and one of them distracted a clerk, while the other put a large number of perfume bottles in a reusable bag.
It’s believed the suspects then walked to a car parked outside of the security camera’s range.
Police are looking for two men and anyone with more information is asked to call local authorities or Crime Stoppers.
