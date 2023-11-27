Man suffering serious injuries following North York shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after he was shot Monday evening in North York, according to paramedics.

Toronto police said they responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street just before 9 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News one adult male was transported to a local trauma hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects are still at large and are cautioning the public to avoid the area.

The roads are currently closed at Jane Street at Frith Avenue and Jane at Eddystone Avenue.

There is a large police presence in the area, and residents are asked to find alternative routes at this time.

SHOOTING:

Grandravine Dr and Jane St

8:50 pm

-reports of multiple shots fired

-police o/s

-one victim sustained serious injuries and was transported by @torontomedics to hospital

-large police presence in the area

-avoid the area

-suspects still outstanding#GO2739940

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 28, 2023

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Grandravine Dr and Jane St

8:50 pm

ROAD CLOSURES:

Jane St at Frith Ave

Jane St at Firgrove Cres

-find alternate routes#GO2739940

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 28, 2023