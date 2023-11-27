Menu

Crime

Man suffering serious injuries following North York shooting

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 10:05 pm
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
A man has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after he was shot Monday evening in North York, according to paramedics.

Toronto police said they responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street just before 9 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News one adult male was transported to a local trauma hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects are still at large and are cautioning the public to avoid the area.

The roads are currently closed at Jane Street at Frith Avenue and Jane at Eddystone Avenue.

There is a large police presence in the area, and residents are asked to find alternative routes at this time.

