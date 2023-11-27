SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Month of Giving Back on Global News Morning

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 6:03 pm
Month of Giving Back returns to Global News Morning Bc. View image in full screen
Month of Giving Back returns to Global News Morning Bc. Global News
The Month of Giving Back returns to Global News Morning BC this December.

Each day, from Dec. 1 to 24, Global News Morning BC will feature a different charity and highlight the work they do in their communities.

The segment is sponsored by Centra Windows, which provides a $500 donation to each charity featured.

View all the segments below.

