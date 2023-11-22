Menu

Crime

Woman injured after sliding down pipe to escape arrest: Ontario police watchdog

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 3:56 pm
WATCH: Global News anchor Farah Nasser sat down with Joseph Martino, the director of the Special Investigations Unit, for a wide-ranging discussion about the agency, how it operates, and how he and the agency are responding to calls for change – Jul 7, 2020
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded no wrongdoing on behalf of London, Ont., police after a woman was injured after trying to slide down a pipe from a balcony this summer.

The SIU were contacted after the 29-year-old broke her right foot and ankle on July 24 shortly after an interaction with police at her second-floor unit at an apartment on Dundas Street near Adelaide Street.

“Aside from knocking on the door and advising the woman of her arrest, the officers did nothing to cause or contribute to her misadventure,” SIU director Joseph Martino concluded in his report on Wednesday.

According to the SIU, police knocked on the door looking for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. A woman answered and said he was the previous tenant and was no longer living there, so police left.

However, a records check showed the woman was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant so police returned and knocked on the door again.

When she realized officers were there for her, she tried to flee by sliding down a pipe outside the building by her balcony. She hit the ground “hard,” the SIU says, and fractured her right foot and ankle.

The SIU previously said that officers found her on the ground below the apartment with serious injuries and that she was arrested and taken to hospital.

