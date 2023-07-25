Menu

Crime

SIU investigates after woman falls from 2nd-storey apartment during arrest

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted July 25, 2023 6:07 pm
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters View image in full screen
Officers reportedly located the women after she fled on the ground below the apartment with serious injuries. . Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a woman sustained serious injuries while allegedly fleeing from police.

The civilian agency, which investigates police matters, says that members of the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement unit and the London police’s community foot patrol unit were at a residence on Dundas Street near Adelaide Street around 10:45 a.m. to arrest a woman with outstanding warrants.

The woman allegedly fled, then fell from the second-floor apartment.

Officers reportedly located the woman on the ground below the apartment with serious injuries.

She was arrested and taken to hospital.

No other details have been released regarding the case.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

