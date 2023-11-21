2 women arrested after armed home invasion in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two women have been arrested and face several charges after an armed home invasion in Toronto earlier this month, according to police.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, officers responded to a home near Charles Street East and Church Street after receiving a call for a robbery.

It’s alleged the female victim was inside of her home with a female acquaintance when they heard a knock on the door.

When the victim opened the door, a woman, who was known to the acquaintance, forced her way inside, according to police.

The suspect and the acquaintance then began searching the victim’s drawers for valuables. When the victim attempted to intervene, one of the suspects produced a handgun, police said.

Police said the two suspects took a quantity of cash from a drawer and then fled.

On Monday, officers were able to locate and take the suspects into custody. At the time of their arrest, police said they recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a search warrant was executed, and items of evidentiary value were located and seized.

As a result of their investigation, a 35-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, both from Toronto, have been arrested and face a combined 28 charges.

The 35-year-old is facing a total of 13 charges, including robbery with a firearm, possession of weapon and failure to comply with recognizance, among other offences.

The 22-year-old faces 15 charges, including robbery with a firearm, break enter and commit, pointing a firearm and careless storage of a firearm, among other offences.

Both women were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.