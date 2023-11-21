Man stole high-end vehicles by hacking into their computers, Durham police allege

Send this page to someone via email

Durham police say they’ve made an arrest in a five-month long project targeting a suspect who stole high-end vehicles by hacking into their computers.

Police said “Project Kingmaker” resulted in the arrest of a Clarington, Ont., man following a search warrant.

The subject of the investigation targeted high-end vehicles parked in residential areas, including GMC Yukons, Chevrolet Suburbans, and Chevrolet Tahoes, police said.

“He gained access to these vehicles by hacking the programming that is incorporated into the vehicle computers,” police allege.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with 23 offences including seven counts of theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of unlawfully selling or possessing counterfeit mark, possessing a firearm other than restricted, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.