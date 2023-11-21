Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2023 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Inflation slows sharply to 3.1% amid lower gas prices'
Inflation slows sharply to 3.1% amid lower gas prices
WATCH ABOVE: The annual inflation rate slowed sharply to 3.1 per cent in October as Canadians saw relief at the gas pumps, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading as losses in the industrial, utility and technology stocks helped lead the way lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 93.07 points at 20,153.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 82.28 points at 35,068.76. The S&P 500 index was down 17.33 points at 4,530.05, while the Nasdaq composite was down 122.12 points at 14,162.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.08 cents US compared with 72.85 cents US on Monday.

Trending Now

The January crude contract was down 23 cents at US$77.60 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.05 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$26.70 at US$2,007.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at 3.81 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices