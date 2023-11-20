Base metal stocks help lead broad based rally as S&P/TSX composite moves higher

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Strength in the base metal stocks helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada’s main stock index moved higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.08 points at 20,233.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.56 points at 35,027.84. The S&P 500 index was up 19.07 points at 4,533.09, while the Nasdaq composite was up 107.08 points at 14,232.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.84 cents US compared with 72.88 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract was up US$2.02 at US$78.06 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$9.50 at US$1,975.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up six cents at US$3.80 a pound.