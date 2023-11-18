Toronto fire crews rescue occupant in two-alarm blaze

Toronto Fire Services were on the scene of a two-alarm residential fire at a low-rise building on Gamble Avenue Saturday morning.
Officials said crews responding to the fire rescued a man in his fifties who was found with no vital signs.
CPR was provided and the victim was then transferred to a burn centre.
Officials said another occupant was assessed at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, but no transport was needed.
Crews were still on the scene as of 9:40 a.m., but the fire had been knocked down.
