Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Workers’ SIN, IDs likely taken in Toronto library hack, could end up on dark web: TPL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2023 1:07 pm
Toronto Public Library says employee information dating back more than 20 years has likely been taken in a cyberattack, including social insurance numbers and copies of government-issued identification. A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in this photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Toronto Public Library says employee information dating back more than 20 years has likely been taken in a cyberattack, including social insurance numbers and copies of government-issued identification. A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in this photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY, RJB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Public Library says information on current and former employees has likely been taken in a cyberattack, including social insurance numbers and copies of government-issued identification.

The library says hackers stole a large number of files from its servers in an attack that first came to its attention on Oct. 28.

It says cardholder and donor databases were unaffected, but some customer, volunteer and donor data that was on the compromised server may have been exposed.

In an update this week, the library says current and former staff employed by the library and its charitable foundation from 1998 have been affected.

It says staff names, home addresses, social insurance numbers, and copies of their government-issued identification were likely taken in the cyberattack.

Trending Now

The library says it did not pay a ransom and it’s aware that stolen data connected to the cyberattack may end up on the dark web.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is so unfortunate that data security and ransomware incidents are becoming increasingly common, and that public sector organizations including hospitals, schools and libraries – all dedicated to the betterment of the community – are being targeted,” said the update from the library.

More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices