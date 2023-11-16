A new shelter in Dartmouth will now be permanent, and open until 2026

Send this page to someone via email

A shelter that was previously announced as a temporary winter shelter will now be open year-round until 2026, the Nova Scotia government announced Thursday.

The shelter, located at 197-199 Windmill Road — the site of the former St. Paul Church — is slated to open Friday at 4 p.m. It will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week until May 2026.

It will initially offer 50 beds for people aged 16 and older of all genders and can accommodate pets. More beds can be added, if there is a need and in cases of extreme weather events.

“Nova Scotians experiencing homelessness deserve to be safe and to be treated with dignity,” said Trevor Boudreau, Minister of Community Services, in a release. “This shelter will give people a warm, safe and consistent place to stay.”

The province is spending $2.99 million each year to cover building rental, operating and staff costs, as well as wraparound services provided through 902 Man Up.

Outreach teams with Halifax Regional Municipality will work to ensure people staying in encampments are aware of the shelter and how to access it. The municipality will also provide property maintenance support, including garbage pickup and snow clearing.

Initially, the shelter was part of a wider announcement made last month, that includes additional overnight shelters in Amherst and Bridgewater, as well as the purchase of 200 pallet shelters to create shelter villages. Those shelters will potentially be placed on provincial, municipal and service provider-owned land.