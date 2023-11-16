Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

A new shelter in Dartmouth will now be permanent, and open until 2026

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'Temporary winter shelter to open at former church in Dartmouth'
Temporary winter shelter to open at former church in Dartmouth
New details have been released about the new emergency winter selter that was announced by the Nova Scotia government. The shelter will be located in Dartmouth and will offer 50 beds. But as Vanessa Wright reports, there are still questions about whether that’s enough to keep the hundreds out of the cold this winter. – Nov 3, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A shelter that was previously announced as a temporary winter shelter will now be open year-round until 2026, the Nova Scotia government announced Thursday.

The shelter, located at 197-199 Windmill Road — the site of the former St. Paul Church — is slated to open Friday at 4 p.m. It will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week until May 2026.

It will initially offer 50 beds for people aged 16 and older of all genders and can accommodate pets. More beds can be added, if there is a need and in cases of extreme weather events.

“Nova Scotians experiencing homelessness deserve to be safe and to be treated with dignity,” said Trevor Boudreau, Minister of Community Services, in a release. “This shelter will give people a warm, safe and consistent place to stay.”

The province is spending $2.99 million each year to cover building rental, operating and staff costs, as well as wraparound services provided through 902 Man Up.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Outreach teams with Halifax Regional Municipality will work to ensure people staying in encampments are aware of the shelter and how to access it. The municipality will also provide property maintenance support, including garbage pickup and snow clearing.

Initially, the shelter was part of a wider announcement made last month, that includes additional overnight shelters in Amherst and Bridgewater, as well as the purchase of 200 pallet shelters to create shelter villages. Those shelters will potentially be placed on provincial, municipal and service provider-owned land.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices