N.S. to build rent-geared-to-income tiny home community in Halifax area

The Nova Scotia government says a tiny home community is coming to Halifax Regional Municipality — the first of its kind in the province — to help house those experiencing homelessness.

In a release, the province said 52 units will be built on surplus land owned by the municipality on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, which will provide housing for about 62 people.

Ten of the units will be double occupancy, and the site will also include a community building “to provide office and programming space for service providers and residents.”

“Rent will be geared to income, which means that rent will be no more than 30 per cent of a person’s income,” the release said.

“Community residents will be selected from the HRM By Name List and will receive the wraparound support they need to help them connect to employment and more permanent housing.”

The pilot project is a collaboration between the province, HRM, and the Shaw Group and Dexter Construction, the province says.

Dexter will undertake site services and land preparation work, while the units themselves will be constructed by Prestige Homes, part of the Shaw Group of companies.

The community is expected to be completed in the fall, though 30 units should be ready by spring, with people moving in next summer.

“If successful, similar communities may be created in other areas of HRM and across the province,” the release said.

The province is investing $9.4 million in construction as well as $935,000 per year in annual operating costs. The municipality, which is providing the land at no cost, will provide custodial support like snow clearing and property maintenance.

“No one should be without a home, and this project is an incredible example of collaboration as we continue to work together to come up with bold and unique solutions to address the housing crisis,” Housing Minister John Lohr said in the release.

“Our focus is ensuring as many people as possible have a safe and affordable place to call home, and this community will ensure some of our most vulnerable are given that opportunity.”

A not-for-profit entity will be established to own and oversee the community, operated by a board of management that will include representatives from the province, the municipality, the private sector and a not-for-profit agency.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said in the release that similar projects have worked in other jurisdictions, “so we are pleased to see the investment by the Province married with private sector building expertise, and a municipal site.

“Working together, we will help more people move to better circumstances,” he said.