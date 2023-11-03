Temporary winter shelter to open mid-November at former church in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

A temporary winter shelter that was announced last month will open in about a couple weeks in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and the Nova Scotia government say the temporary shelter will be located at 197-199 Windmill Road — the site of the former St. Paul Church.

It’s slated to open in mid-November.

“This is a much-needed addition to the shelter supply as we work with government and community partners to address a deep housing crisis. I look forward to more people leaving precarious circumstances for the simple comfort of a fixed roof,” Mayor Mike Savage said in a statement issued on Friday.

The shelter will initially offer 50 beds for people aged 16 and older of all genders — and can accommodate pets. More beds can be added, the municipality says, if there is a need and in cases of extreme weather events.

The shelter will operate nightly until spring, with the option to extend.

An evening meal and continental breakfast will be provided.

The mayor recently told Global News he hopes people living in tents at Grand Parade or Victoria Park will be able to stay at the shelter when it opens.

“We know we need a variety of solutions to support people experiencing homelessness, and this shelter is one option that will help people now,” said Trevor Boudreau, Minister of Community Services, in a statement.

The province will fund the building rental, operating costs and wraparound services, which will be provided by 902 Man Up — a non-profit volunteer organization,

The municipality, meanwhile, will provide property maintenance, including inspections and any work required to bring the site to compliance.

The shelter is part of a wider announcement made last month, that includes additional overnight shelters in Amherst and Bridgewater, as well as the purchase of 200 pallet shelters to create shelter villages. Those shelters will potentially be placed on provincial, municipal and service provider-owned land.

Boudreau told the legislature this week that the pallet shelters will arrive in December, due to a nine-week turnaround.

They will offer single-occupancy rooms, with bathroom and laundry units onsite. A hundred of the units will be in HRM, while the others will be dispersed across the province.

— with a file from Global News’ Callum Smith