Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Assiniboine Park Zoo’s new adorable baby gibbon seeks a name

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 2:26 pm
Baby gibbon. View image in full screen
Baby gibbon. Assiniboine Park Zoo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A baby white-handed gibbon is the newest addition to Assiniboine Park Zoo and Winnipeggers have an opportunity to name it.

The gibbon was born on Oct. 23 and is the third offspring for Maya (female, 12) and Samson (male, 21), who were matched in 2017 on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan Program.

Baby gibbon View image in full screen
Baby gibbon. Assiniboine Park Zoo

The baby is believed to be a girl but the gender has yet to be confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

The zoo’s animal care team has created a small list of names for Winnipeggers to choose from, all starting with the letter ‘M’ or ‘S’ in honour of baby gibbon’s older siblings, mother Maya, father Samson and grandfather Mel.

Voters can vote on the following names until Sunday:

  • Minerva – the Roman goddess of wisdom
  • Maavi – meaning precious
  • Malai – meaning garland of flowers
  • Supanee – meaning fast

White-handed gibbons are small, arboreal apes found mainly in tropical rainforests in Southeast Asia, where palm oil production is on the rise.

Trending Now

“Here at the zoo, our gibbons act as ambassadors for their species, which is endangered due primarily to severe habitat loss and hunting,” said Dr. Chris Enright, senior director of zoological operations at the zoo.

“Gibbons are charismatic, active and engaging creatures and we hope this little one will inspire our zoo visitors to take action to protect wildlife around the world and here in Canada.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg zoo welcomes new polar bear from B.C.'
Winnipeg zoo welcomes new polar bear from B.C.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices