Pedestrian injured by dump truck at Toronto intersection

A man has serious and potentially life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto on Monday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

A male pedestrian was hit by a dump truck, officers said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 40s to a trauma centre. He had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Dufferin and Eglinton intersection was closed after the collision.