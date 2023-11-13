Menu

Pedestrian injured by dump truck at Toronto intersection

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 11:39 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man has serious and potentially life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto on Monday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

A male pedestrian was hit by a dump truck, officers said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 40s to a trauma centre. He had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The Dufferin and Eglinton intersection was closed after the collision.

