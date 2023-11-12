Menu

Fire

Three in critical condition after residential fire on Wilson Ave. in Toronto

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 12, 2023 10:00 am
Fire crews outside the residential building on Wilson Avenue in Toronto after a fire broke out Nov. 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire crews outside the residential building on Wilson Avenue in Toronto after a fire broke out Nov. 11, 2023. Mark Bray / Global News
Three people, including two children, have been hospitalized and are in critical condition following a fire at a three-story residential building Saturday night, Toronto fire and police officials say

Fire crews said they were called to the residence on Wilson Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters conducted a search and rescue operation, which located three occupants, fire crews said.

In a social media post, Toronto fire chief Matthew Pegg said all three were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Toronto police said on X, formerly known as Twitter, two of the three people are children.

The fire has now been extinguished, and fire crews said they are in the process of clearing the area.

Toronto fire said it is working with Toronto police and the office of the fire marshal on an investigation to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire.

