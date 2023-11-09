Ex-boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri charged with 1st-degree murder in her disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

The Crown attorney has upgraded its charges against Mohamad Lilo to first-degree murder in the abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri.

The Crown confirmed to Global News Thursday that Lilo was charged by way of direct indictment with the first-degree murder of Hajtamiri.

Police said 37-year-old Hajtamiri has not been seen since she was abducted by three men from a relative’s home on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022.

Police said Hajtamiri was taken by three men wearing police gear — but not police uniforms. The suspects fled the scene in a white 2016 to 2022 model Lexus RX 350 sport utility vehicle.

Weeks before the abduction, on Dec. 20, 2021, York Regional Police said officers were called to King William Crescent in Richmond Hill for reports that a woman — later identified as Hajtamiri — had been attacked and struck with a frying pan in an underground parking garage.

In April 2022, two men were charged in connection with the “violent assault and attempted abduction” of Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill.

Months later in July 2022, OPP announced that Lilo, 35, from Brossard, Que., had been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with the incident in Wasaga Beach.

Police said he has also been charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in connection with the attack in Richmond Hill.

Hajtamiri is described as five feet three inches tall with a slim build and black hair that was cut to a short length before she was abducted. She also goes by the last name Tamiri.

At least three other people have been charged in connection with her disappearance.

