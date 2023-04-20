Another suspect charged, one outstanding in assault of missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri: police

Another man has been arrested in British Columbia in connection with an assault on a missing woman in Richmond Hill from 2021, police say.
York Regional Police said on Dec. 20, 2021, officers received a report of an assault at an underground parking garage of a home on King William Crescent near Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue.
Police said a female victim — 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri — was attacked by two men and was struck by a frying pan.
Officers said Hajtamiri was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects fled in a vehicle, the force said.
Police said in 2022, three suspects were identified and charged in connection with the incident.
A fourth suspect was charged in February 2023. A month later another suspect was arrested and charged, police said.
Officers said on April 15, officers arrested 24-year-old Jaspreet Singh on a Canada-wide warrant in British Columbia.
He has been charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
Police said he was transported back to York Region where he remains in custody.
Officers said a Canada-wide warrant remains in effect for 23-year-old Sukhpreet Singh from Mississauga.
Police said he is wanted for aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.
“He is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in,” police said in a news release. “Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges.”
Police are continuing to search for Hajtamiri. She was reportedly abducted from a family members’ home in Wasaga Beach on Jan. 12, 2022, by three men dressed in fake police gear.
Officers said the suspects fled the area in a white Lexus RX SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
- Taylor Samson’s mother says she hates ‘all of this evil’ at his murderer’s sentencing
- RCMP ‘actively investigating’ Chinese government police stations following arrests in U.S.
- Alleged hate attacks in Montreal see 2 people assaulted, suspect sought
- Google ordered to pay $500K to Quebec man over links to false pedophilia accusations
Comments