Crime

Fourth person arrested in connection with kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 2:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada-wide warrants issued for two more suspects in Hajtamiri case'
Canada-wide warrants issued for two more suspects in Hajtamiri case
WATCH: Nation-wide arrest warrants have been issued for two additional suspects linked to an attack that took place just a few weeks before 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri was kidnapped in January of 2022. Brittany Rosen has more – Mar 23, 2023
Another man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, over six months after she was abducted.

OPP said Friday that Adam Suleman Ankamah was arrested and charged in connection with Hajitamiri’s disappearance.

Police said 37-year-old Hajtamiri has not been seen since she was abducted by three people from a relative’s home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., located on Trailwood Place on Jan. 12, 2022.

Police said Hajtamiri was taken by three men wearing police gear — but not police uniforms. The suspects fled the scene in a white Lexus RX SUV.

Ankamah, a 29-year-old from Brampton, Ont., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, as well as several firearms-related offences.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on June 1.

Police say an outstanding arrest warrant has been issued for Deshawn Davis, aged 35 from Toronto.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for this man. View image in full screen
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for this man. OPP/Handout

Police also are looking to identify and speak to the individual or individuals who rented vehicles in December 2021 pictured below.

OPP said the individual, or individuals, are not suspects but may have information related to this case.

Police also are looking to identify and speak to the individual(s) who rented vehicles in December 2021. Police say the individual, or individuals, are not suspects but may have information related to Elnaz Hajtamiri’s disappearance. View image in full screen
Police also are looking to identify and speak to the individual(s) who rented vehicles in December 2021. Police say the individual, or individuals, are not suspects but may have information related to Elnaz Hajtamiri’s disappearance. Supplied by OPP

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or through the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.

A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is available for anyone with information that will lead to Elnaz’s whereabouts.

Click to play video: 'Police are offering a $100K reward leading to information about Elnaz Hajtamiri’s whereabouts'
Police are offering a $100K reward leading to information about Elnaz Hajtamiri’s whereabouts

– with files from Global News Gabby Rodrigues

Related News
OPPmissing personKidnappingRichmond HillOrillia OPPElnaz HajtamiriWasaga Beach missing personelnaz hajtamiri kidnappingwasaga beach kidnapping
