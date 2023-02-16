New suspect photos released in unsolved case of abducted Ontario woman

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have released new photos of suspects believed to be involved in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, a woman abducted more than a year ago.

Police said the photos, which are of two males and one female, were taken in Quebec but that investigators believe the suspects are residing in the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators said they believe the suspects are involved in Hajtamiri’s adduction on the night of Jan. 12, 2022.

Hajtamiri, 37, was reportedly kidnapped from a family member’s home on Trailwood Place in the Wasaga Beach area at around 8:30 p.m. by three masked men who were wearing police-type clothing.

Police allege the men fled with Hajtamiri in a white 2016 to 2022 model Lexus RX 350 sport utility vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Police are searching for 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri.

Weeks before the abduction, on Dec. 20, 2021, York Regional Police said officers were called to King William Crescent in Richmond Hill for reports that a woman — later identified as Hajtamiri — had been attacked and struck with a frying pan in an underground parking garage.

In April 2022, two men were charged in connection with the alleged “violent assault and attempted abduction” of Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill.

Months later in July 2022, OPP announced 35-year-old Mohamad Lilo from Brossard, Quebec had been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with the incident in Wasaga Beach.

Police said he has also been charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in connection with the attack in Richmond Hill.

Hajtamiri is described as five-feet-three-inches tall, with a slim build and black hair that was cut to a short length before she was abducted. She also goes by the last name Tamiri.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Persons of interest related to abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri who rented vehicles in December 2021. OPP

As well, photos of two other men were released and police said they are persons of interest who rented vehicles in 2021 and police would like to speak to them as they may have information related to the case.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ photos released are asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or through the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.

A joint $100,000 reward is being offered by OPP and York Regional Police — $50,000 each — for any information that leads to Hajtamiri’s whereabouts.