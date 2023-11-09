Menu

Fire

Firefighters battle large industrial fire in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 12:02 pm
Toronto Fire Services. View image in full screen
Toronto Fire Services. Toronto Fire / Twitter
Toronto Fire Services says firefighters are battling a 4-alarm blaze at an industrial building Thursday morning.

A Toronto Fire spokesperson said the blaze started at around 10:18 a.m. at an industrial plating operation on Nashville Avenue, near Weston and Rogers roads.

The fire has caused the roof to begin collapsing, the spokesperson said. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Everyone is reportedly out of the building and no one has been injured, officials said.

A nearby school, George Harvey Collegiate Institute, is in a hold and secure. Train traffic in the area has also been halted, the spokesperson said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

