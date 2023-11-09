Firefighters battle large industrial fire in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services says firefighters are battling a 4-alarm blaze at an industrial building Thursday morning.

A Toronto Fire spokesperson said the blaze started at around 10:18 a.m. at an industrial plating operation on Nashville Avenue, near Weston and Rogers roads.

The fire has caused the roof to begin collapsing, the spokesperson said. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Everyone is reportedly out of the building and no one has been injured, officials said.

A nearby school, George Harvey Collegiate Institute, is in a hold and secure. Train traffic in the area has also been halted, the spokesperson said.

TFS crews currently on scene @ a 4-alarm industrial fire on Nashville Ave(Keele St/Rogers Rd) Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flame coming from the building. No reports of injuries at this time. Firefighting operations continue. ^bp pic.twitter.com/JqCUja66KK — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) November 9, 2023

