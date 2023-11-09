Menu

Crime

Police camera platform deployed at Vancouver Jewish Community Centre

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 5:24 pm
The Vancouver police Public Safety Trailer deployed at the Jewish Community Centre.
The Vancouver police Public Safety Trailer deployed at the Jewish Community Centre. Vancouver police
Police have deployed a mobile camera platform outside Vancouver’s Jewish Community Centre, amid a spike in “hate-motivated incidents” in the city as the Israel-Hamas conflict drags on.

Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said the use of the Public Safety Trailer is intended as a deterrent, as the city’s Jewish community copes with heightened concerns about safety.

Surrey rabbi’s home vandalized

“We deployed this camera as a way to prevent crime and to work with the community on restoring that sense of safety,” she said.

Visintin said police are currently investigating a variety of hate-motivated incidents, including racist graffiti, racial slurs and physical assaults.

Those investigations include two cases of people allegedly being followed and threatened following a rally at the Vancouver Art Gallery and the arrest of a man on Oct. 13 for allegedly making anti-Semitic comments and gestures at a school.

In October, Mounties in Surrey said they were investigating after a rabbi’s home was pelted with eggs and defaced with Nazi graffiti.

And on Thursday, police in Montreal reported two Jewish schools were shot at overnight.

The Vancouver trailer includes multiple video cameras, but is not linked to police in real time. Police have previously deployed it to deter violent shoplifting, and as a part of criminal investigations.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

