Police deploy mobile cameras after Global News report on violent shoplifting at Vancouver grocer

A day after Global News reported on an alarming increase in violent shoplifting incidents at a Vancouver grocery store, police have stepped up their presence in the area.

Vancouver police confirmed Friday they had deployed their Public Safety Trailer, a mobile unit equipped with security cameras, outside the IGA at Robson and Richards streets.

Thank you @VancouverPD – sad it’s come to this for our neighbourhood but appreciate the quick action. pic.twitter.com/BNnvr0ogkk — Peter Meiszner (@PeterMeiszner) February 26, 2021

Our public safety trailer is currently positioned at the intersection of Robson and Richards in Downtown Vancouver, in response to an increase in violent shoplifting in the area. The cameras are not monitored 24/7. The trailer is used to prevent crime and aid in investigations. pic.twitter.com/tn3uUxpNRf — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 26, 2021

“The trailers serve as a deterrent in response to the ongoing violent shoplifters that are occurring in the area,” VPD Const. Tania Visintin said in an email.

“They are not used for active surveillance and the video is only reviewed if is required for an investigation. Footage recorded is not retained, unless it is needed for investigation.”

1:54 VPD launch ‘Operation Arrow’ to crack down on violent shoplifting and theft in downtown core VPD launch ‘Operation Arrow’ to crack down on violent shoplifting and theft in downtown core – Feb 17, 2021

The trailers do not record audio, have infrared capacity or the ability to see through walls or clothing, Visintin added.

On Thursday, store owner Anthony Sullivan described the deteriorating conditions for his staff as the “Wild West,” and shared disturbing video of the most recent incident which devolved into a brawl when staff attempted to stop an alleged shoplifter.

Sullivan said managers and workers had faced bear spray, knives, batons and other weapons in recent months.

“It’s not one night or another night, it’s every single night,” he said.

Last week, Vancouver police announced the arrest of 130 people and the seizure of 35 weapons as a part of “Project Arrow,” a crackdown on violent shoplifting incidents in the downtown core.