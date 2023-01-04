Vancouver police tight-lipped about camera trailer deployed to residential neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are keeping tight-lipped about the deployment of a camera-equipped “public safety trailer” to the Sunset neighbourhood.

In a tweet, police said the unit was being stationed near West 48th Avenue and Manitoba Street as officers “conduct a criminal investigation.”

We’ve deployed a public safety trailer near W. 48th and Manitoba St. while we conduct a criminal investigation. The trailer has cameras to deter crime and maintain public safety. Cameras are not used for active surveillance, but recordings may be reviewed if a crime occurs. pic.twitter.com/FUlyRxdLKi — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) January 4, 2023

The location is a typically quiet residential neighbourhood, just west of Main Street and a few blocks north of Langara College.

In an email, spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said police could not provide any details about the investigation.

“We use the trailer and cameras on rare occasions to deter crime and protect the public,” Visintin said, adding that police wanted to proactively notify the community about the deployment.

“In the past, we’ve deployed it in Chinatown, around Oppenheimer Park, in the Downtown core, and in places where gang activity has occurred.”

In response to this problem, investigators have deployed the public safety trailer to a parking lot near Ash Street and West 14th Avenue, near a local church. The trailer is used to prevent crime and aid in investigations. https://t.co/sTPNkZA9Pa — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 22, 2021

The #VPD is taking significant steps to combat property crime in the city. We have deployed our public safety trailer in downtown Vancouver to help deter thieves. The trailer includes several cameras. #CrimePrevention pic.twitter.com/nTI6S5OdCH — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) March 30, 2020

According to police, the cameras are not used for “active surveillance, but recordings may be reviewed if a crime occurs.”

Social media reaction to the trailer was mixed.

One Twitter user responded to thank police, adding they were in favour of surveillance cameras.

Another called the unit “creepy” while a third responded, “we’ve set up a camera directly outside of your house but don’t worry, we’re just recording, not watching.”

In February 2021, Vancouver police deployed the trailer outside a downtown grocery store after Global News reported on an alarming rise of violent shoplifting incidents at the location.