Two Jewish schools hit by gunfire in Montreal, Trudeau condemns actions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is condemning two antisemitic incidents in Montreal after two Jewish schools were struck overnight by bullets.

“This hate doesn’t have its place here in Montreal, or anywhere in Quebec or anywhere in Canada,” Trudeau told reporters during a news conference Thursday.

Montreal police say staff members discovered bullet holes on the outside of the two schools located on St-Kevin Avenue and Deacon Road when they arrived in the morning.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said no injuries were reported and that both incidents took place at night when the buildings were empty.

No arrests have been made but security perimeters were set up at both schools. Police wouldn’t name the specific schools involved, but the streets are located in the central part of Montreal.

In wake of the shootings, Trudeau urged Canadians to denounce violent antisemitism in the strongest terms and called for calm.

“This is not who we are as Canadians,” Trudeau said.

Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters at the same news conference that what happened to the two schools cannot be tolerated.

“This isn’t the Quebec I love,” Legault said. “This isn’t the Quebec we want.”

The latest incident comes after police officers were called to Concordia University on Wednesday afternoon. Three people were injured and one person was arrested after several violent incidents tied to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

—with files from The Canadian Press