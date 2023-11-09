3 injured, 1 arrested as Concordia students clash over Israel-Hamas conflict

Send this page to someone via email

Tensions over the conflict in Gaza escalated into a brawl Wednesday afternoon at Concordia University’s downtown campus.

Three people were injured and a 22-year-old woman was arrested, according to Montreal police, after a violent clash broke out between Concordia University students over the conflict in the Middle East.

Montreal police were called to intervene just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after a skirmish between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel students.

Students can be seen in multiple videos posted on social media pushing and violently shoving during the heated exchanges.

It took officials several hours to break up the event.

The confrontation began after the two student groups held individual fundraising and awareness events at the same time only a few feet apart in one of the school’s common areas.

A 54-year-old, a 19-year-old security guard, and a student in their 20s suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The violent video has garnered strong political reaction with many calling for calm.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec’s higher education minister Pascale Dery strongly condemned the incident on social media.

Marc Miller, minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, condemned the incident in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “It is sickening to see the violent targeting of Jewish students take place at Concordia University today. In no way is this behaviour acceptable in any context. It must cease immediately.”