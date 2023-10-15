Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. rabbi’s home targeted with eggs, Nazi graffiti

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 15, 2023 6:53 pm
A man was seen throwing eggs at a rabbi's house in Surrey on Friday. View image in full screen
A man was seen throwing eggs at a rabbi's house in Surrey on Friday. Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. rabbi’s home in Surrey, B.C., was peppered with eggs and had a Nazi symbol drawn on a window on Friday.

Zev Schtroks, the rabbi’s son who also lives at the house, said he was leaving home around 6:30 p.m. to meet his father and walk him home.

As he was leaving, he said he noticed a man at the edge of the property.

“He was holding a carton of eggs under his arm and he asked, ‘Is this the Jewish temple?’” he said.

Zev said he told the man it was a Jewish temple, and shortly after, the man started throwing eggs at the building. Zev then took out his cellphone, started recording video, and called police.

“Based on my martial arts background, I felt like I might have to do some self-defence. I felt threatened,” Zev said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I saw him walk up to the window, but I was not really paying attention. Later, I saw the swastika and, in the video, you can see a marker cap fall.”

The man walked away while Zev was talking to police.

Rabbi Schtroks said he was not shocked at what happened.

Trending Now

“Like most Jewish people, I know our history and the call that went around on the internet to do something to Jewish people worldwide,” he said. “It is only eggs — that was my thinking.”

The rabbi said the local Jewish community is feeling very upset.

“Canada is a very peaceful country. Most people in this part of B.C. have come from somewhere else for a peaceful life and to have all of the darkness from our history books come and sprout here is completely unsettling.”

The community is planning a meeting at the Semiahmoo Peninsula on Sunday night to show support for the family.

Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices