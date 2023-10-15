B.C. rabbi’s home targeted with eggs, Nazi graffiti

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. rabbi’s home in Surrey, B.C., was peppered with eggs and had a Nazi symbol drawn on a window on Friday.

Zev Schtroks, the rabbi’s son who also lives at the house, said he was leaving home around 6:30 p.m. to meet his father and walk him home.

As he was leaving, he said he noticed a man at the edge of the property.

“He was holding a carton of eggs under his arm and he asked, ‘Is this the Jewish temple?’” he said.

Zev said he told the man it was a Jewish temple, and shortly after, the man started throwing eggs at the building. Zev then took out his cellphone, started recording video, and called police.

“Based on my martial arts background, I felt like I might have to do some self-defence. I felt threatened,” Zev said.

“I saw him walk up to the window, but I was not really paying attention. Later, I saw the swastika and, in the video, you can see a marker cap fall.”

The man walked away while Zev was talking to police.

Rabbi Schtroks said he was not shocked at what happened.

“Like most Jewish people, I know our history and the call that went around on the internet to do something to Jewish people worldwide,” he said. “It is only eggs — that was my thinking.”

The rabbi said the local Jewish community is feeling very upset.

“Canada is a very peaceful country. Most people in this part of B.C. have come from somewhere else for a peaceful life and to have all of the darkness from our history books come and sprout here is completely unsettling.”

The community is planning a meeting at the Semiahmoo Peninsula on Sunday night to show support for the family.

Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.