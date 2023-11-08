Dauphin RCMP arrest wanted men, seize firearms, drugs and cash

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Dauphin, Man., say they have arrested a previously wanted man and seized firearms, drugs and cash in the process.

On Tuesday at 10:25 p.m., police say they saw a vehicle known to be associated with two men who were wanted in connection with a recent shooting in Brandon.

The vehicle was driving on Main Street South in Dauphin and officers caught up with it when it stopped at a gas station.

Police say the man who was driving was seen leaving the station and then officers placed him under arrest.

Meanwhile, the passenger of the vehicle slid into the driver’s seat and put the vehicle in drive. At that time, a second police car arrived and boxed in the suspect vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was then stopped and the passenger was also placed under arrest. One of the suspects was found to be in possession of a firearm magazine, which prompted a search of the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The search resulted in the seizure of two firearms, ammunition, cash, weapons and approximately 250 grams of suspected cocaine.

A 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old man from Dauphin are now facing numerous drug and firearms charges between them.

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.