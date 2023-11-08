Menu

Crime

Guelph man arrested after asking son’s girlfriend not to press charges: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 8, 2023 10:47 am
Police say the father's son was charged on Oct. 27 after an incident at Guelph home that same day. The 42-year-old man called his son's girlfriend asking to not press charges.
Police say the father's son was charged on Oct. 27 after an incident at Guelph home that same day. The 42-year-old man called his son's girlfriend asking to not press charges.
A Guelph man has been charged after allegedly asking his son’s girlfriend not to press charges against him.

Police said the man’s son was charged on Oct 27 following a related incident at a home in Guelph that same day.

Since then, the boy has remained in police custody.

Three days later, investigators said the father called the 18-year-old woman and asked her not to cooperate with the prosecution.

Police arrested the 42-year-old on Tuesday.

He’ll make a court appearance in Guelph on Dec. 19.

