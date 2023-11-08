Guelph man arrested after asking son’s girlfriend not to press charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man has been charged after allegedly asking his son’s girlfriend not to press charges against him.

Police said the man’s son was charged on Oct 27 following a related incident at a home in Guelph that same day.

Since then, the boy has remained in police custody.

Three days later, investigators said the father called the 18-year-old woman and asked her not to cooperate with the prosecution.

Police arrested the 42-year-old on Tuesday.

He’ll make a court appearance in Guelph on Dec. 19.