Guelph man arrested after asking son’s girlfriend not to press charges: police

A Guelph man has been charged after allegedly asking his son’s girlfriend not to press charges against him.
Police said the man’s son was charged on Oct 27 following a related incident at a home in Guelph that same day.
Since then, the boy has remained in police custody.
Three days later, investigators said the father called the 18-year-old woman and asked her not to cooperate with the prosecution.
Police arrested the 42-year-old on Tuesday.
He’ll make a court appearance in Guelph on Dec. 19.
