Calgary family hunts for thieves who stole their prized lion statues

A Calgary family is on the hunt for the thieves who stole their prized lion statues and a piece of their “luck” right off their front step.

Ray Leano told Global News he came out of his Abbeydale home Saturday morning to find the statues missing.

“I looked and they’re gone. They’re actually gone,” he said. “They were heavy. It took us two people to carry.”

View image in full screen Stolen statue. Courtesy: Ray Leano

Leano said he was saddened and felt disrespected to find the two Chinese Fu/Foo Dogs or Shishi lion statutes were stolen, adding they meant a lot to him as “a person of culture, belief and strong attachment to family traditions.”

He said he had searched high and low for the statues after his late father asked him to get them to bless his new home.

“My father has Chinese blood and a strong believer of Chinese Traditions. He advised me of having something symbolic by the porch or door that will bring safety, prosperity and good health amongst the residents of the house,” he said.

“I was crying because like, ‘Dad, what happened to these lions? I thought they were here to protect me but they’re the ones who left me!’”

Again, they didn’t leave on their own. Leano has surveillance video showing a number of people first scoping out his home and then returning about a half hour later with a dolly. The video shows them loading the statues up and carting them off.

Leano said the items weren’t very expensive but added that is not the point.

“It’s not about the money. I need them back and it’s not about the value — it’s the meaning of it,” he pointed out.

“I have had sleepless nights thinking where they have been and with the fear that they will end up somewhere or someone just for the sake of money with no respect to their tradition, values and origin.”

1:56 Calgary family pleads for safe return of stolen lion statues with irreplaceable sentimental value

Leano contacted Global News after seeing a previous, similar story almost exactly two years ago.

A homeowner in another Calgary community also reported her prized lion statues missing. The statues were a reminder, one of the only reminders her family had, of her late brother. Global News’ coverage helped bring those lions home — Leano hopes it will do the same for him, as well.

He’s also posted on his social media pages, hoping anyone will come forward with any tips and he’s contacted Calgary Police.

CPS Sgt. Nick Wilsher told Global News there’s really no rhyme or reason for these types of crimes. He added while some thefts are planned out, most are not — not even the weird ones.

“A lot of times it’s just crimes of opportunity. They just drive by a couple of hours before and see something and say, ‘Oh we’ll just come back when it’s dark.’ So it’s hard to say,” Wilsher said.

0:47 VPD Hate Crimes Unit investigates graffiti on Chinatown lion statues

Wilsher said the key is to secure the items, especially if they have monetary or sentimental value.

“It all goes to whatever you’re putting out into, say, your yard. It’s how you’re securing that and how precious is that item to you. You might want to put it in your rear yard rather than your front yard.”

Wilsher said with large items, it’s recommended those are secured right into the ground. He also advised security lights and cameras to deter thieves.

Leano said the thieves also made off a large terracotta vase and a large statue of The Buddha. But he added the loss of his beloved lions is what hurts the most and he hopes whomever took them, takes good care of them.