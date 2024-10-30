Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Search unsuccessful after mother, 2 children went over Niagara Falls: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 30, 2024 4:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline launches across Canada'
9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline launches across Canada
WATCH: 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline launches across Canada – Nov 30, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

New York state police say a 33-year-old mother went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and a 5-month-old. Search and rescue efforts have been unsuccessful.

Authorities on Wednesday say they responded to the area around 9 p.m. Monday and determined the family went over a safety rail on Luna Island. The small island sits between the American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls that, along with the Horseshoe Falls, make up the popular tourist draw.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation,” state police said in a statement.

Authorities are using unmanned aircraft and underwater units in the investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices