Search unsuccessful after mother, 2 children went over Niagara Falls: police

Send this page to someone via email

New York state police say a 33-year-old mother went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and a 5-month-old. Search and rescue efforts have been unsuccessful.

Authorities on Wednesday say they responded to the area around 9 p.m. Monday and determined the family went over a safety rail on Luna Island. The small island sits between the American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls that, along with the Horseshoe Falls, make up the popular tourist draw.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation,” state police said in a statement.

Authorities are using unmanned aircraft and underwater units in the investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Story continues below advertisement

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis.