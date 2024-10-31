Dog killed after morning shooting outside Durham, Ont., apartment complex

Send this page to someone via email

Durham regional police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting in Whitby, Ont., that left a dog dead.

Around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex on Mary Street East near Garden Street.

Police report that there is evidence of a disturbance inside one of the buildings, but no victims were found on-site.

Outside the apartment, police found a dog suffering from a gunshot wound. The animal was transported to a nearby emergency veterinary clinic, but later succumbed to its injuries. Acting Staff Sgt. Joanne Bortolusse says this type of incident “is not common.”

Police have confirmed the breed was an American Bulldog. Details about gender, name and ownership, have not been confirmed.

According to police, one individual was arrested at the scene for outstanding charges unrelated to the shooting.

Another individual, male, attended a Toronto-area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating if there is a connection.

Bortoluss told Global officials that police are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.