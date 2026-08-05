Millions in assets, drugs seized as Laval police target crime group

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Police in Laval, Que., say they have seized millions worth of assets following a months-long operation targeting an organized crime group.

Officers dealt a “significant blow” to the organization during the operation, which unfolded in four phases between last December and this July, police said. The investigation began last September. Police conducted their last raid on July 28.

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The probe began after police learned of alleged activities linked to drug trafficking and money laundering centred around a restaurant used as a meeting point by the suspects.

In total, police said they seized several assets worth millions, including three buildings valued at nearly $2.9 million, more than $559,000 in cash, more than $300,000 in luxury goods and proceeds of crime, as well as 51 kilograms of cannabis and 1.4 kilograms of cocaine.

Several suspects were arrested during the operations, and police said they will later face a series of charges related to drug trafficking.