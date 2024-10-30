Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending

2 women trade blows over MAGA hat, kicked off British Airways flight

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
FILE - "Make America Great Again" red baseball caps, signature headwear of the Donald Trump campaign and its supporters, stand on sale in New York City. View image in full screen
FILE - 'Make America Great Again' red baseball caps, signature headwear of the Donald Trump campaign and its supporters, stand on sale in New York City. David Cliff/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Two women were reportedly kicked off a British Airways flight earlier this week after a fight broke out over a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The fracas went down at London’s Heathrow Airport Monday afternoon as passengers were getting set to board a flight to Austin, Texas, the London Standard reports.

The unidentified women — one in her 40s and the other in her 60s — exchanged punches after one of the women demanded that the other take off the red baseball cap that was emblazoned with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s MAGA slogan.

When the women boarded the plane, the melee reportedly continued in the aircraft’s premium economy cabin, and they traded more blows.

That’s when the captain of the plane called for help and both women were removed from the plane.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A Heathrow source described the fight as “extraordinary.” They told The Sun: “Airline crew could not run the risk of a full scale punch-up at 30,000ft.”

A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident to the media.

“Shortly after 12.45pm on Monday, October 28, police at Heathrow were made aware of an incident involving two women waiting to board a plane in Terminal 5,” the rep told The Standard.

“A woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s made counter allegations of affray. Enquiries are ongoing.”

British Airways said in a statement: “We apologized to our customers for the delay and got them on the way as quickly as possible.”

Flight BA191 had been due to depart the airport at 12:10 p.m. The Guardian reports it finally took off at 2:11 p.m., without the two women onboard.

