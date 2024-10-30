Machete-wielding teen arrested for threatening voters at Florida polling site

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old was arrested outside a Florida polling location Tuesday, where police say he tried to intimidate voters casting ballots in the presidential election by wielding a machete.

Caleb James Williams now faces charges of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older and improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon.

View image in full screen Caleb James Williams is seen holding a machete in this handout photo shared by police. Handout / Neptune Beach Police Department

Neptune Beach Police Chief Michael J. Key, in a press conference following the arrest, told reporters that the teen “brandished a machete in an aggressive, threatening posture over his head,” trying to intimidate two women, ages 54 and 71.

Key said Williams was with seven other friends who showed up outside the Beaches Branch Library in Neptune Beach Tuesday, and approached sign wavers and antagonized the “opposing political side,” although he did not divulge the suspect’s political affiliations.

“The group was there for no other reason but ill intentions and to cause a disturbance,” Key said. “Ensuring everyone’s right to vote is crucial and it will not be impeded upon in Neptune Beach or Duval County.”

The Duval County Democratic Party Chair Daniel Henry shared to social media that the group of young people were supporting Donald Trump.

“We are deeply concerned about a violent incident at the Beaches Library, where a group of young men carrying Trump flags, with one individual armed with a machete, confronted peaceful Harris-Walz sign-wavers exercising their First Amendment rights,” the Duval County Democratic Party said in a post to Instagram Tuesday.

“This troubling act of intimidation was met with a swift response from the Neptune Beach Police Department, who arrived within minutes to assess and de-escalate the situation,” the post added.

The Republican Party of Duval shared their own statement Wednesday, thanking the arresting officers.

“In an environment of high political tension, where President Trump has survived two assassination attempts and Republican supporters are derided as Nazis and called ‘garbage’ by Joe Biden, we urge calm as we approach the end of this election season,” the statement read, stopping short of naming the suspect or condemning his actions.

Key told reporters he is “extremely proud” of how police handled incident.

“Voting in our country is one of the most sacred and protected rights we have,” he said. “Ensuring everyone’s right to vote is crucial and it will not be impeded upon in Neptune Beach or Duval County.”

At a court appearance Wednesday, a judge set Williams’ bond at US$55,006 and ordered him to not go within 1,000 feet of a polling station unless he is voting. He has also been ordered to wear a GPS monitor.