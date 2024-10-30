Father, brother of Halifax Walmart worker found dead in oven coming to Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The organization helping the family of a young employee who was found dead in a Halifax Walmart store says her relatives are headed to Canada.

The Maritime Sikh Society confirmed Gursimran Kaur’s father has received an emergency visa on compassionate grounds. He and Kaur’s brother are making arrangements to come to Nova Scotia to be by her mother’s side.

“We are providing her all the psychological support,” said the society’s secretary, Balbir Singh.

“It’s continuously, either the psychologist or the psychiatrist visiting her.”

According to the society, it was Kaur’s mother who discovered the 19-year-old in the oven at the Mumford Road big box store on Oct. 19.

Both mother and daughter are a part of the Sikh community and had been working at the Walmart store for about two years. The society said the pair moved to Canada about three years ago and are originally from India.

The case has made headlines across Canada and in India — and Singh said the society has been receiving messages from around the world.

The GoFundMe fundraiser set up by the society raised $190,000 for the family.

Singh also confirmed Walmart has sent financial assistance to the family as well.

‘They want transparency’

Rumours about the case continue to swirl, especially on social media, and Singh called it hurtful.

He said he and the family hope more updates will become available from the police investigation.

“They want transparency. They want them to come out with regular updates so people who are connected with the case, they will know what’s going on,” he said.

Halifax Regional Police have said the investigation is ongoing and “complex.”

Meanwhile, the province’s department of labour lifted a stop-work order on Monday, that was issued on the store’s bakery department and a piece of equipment.

The store remains shut down, but Walmart has been paying its employees who were scheduled to work during the closure.