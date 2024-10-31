Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto woman charged with murder, arson in death of her baby: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2024 6:44 pm
1 min read
<p>Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old woman with murder and arson after her four-month-old baby died in a fire last week. A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. </p>. View image in full screen
<p>Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old woman with murder and arson after her four-month-old baby died in a fire last week. A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. </p>. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old woman with murder and arson after her four-month-old baby died in a fire last week.

Police say the woman and the baby girl were pulled from a house fire in the city’s northwest.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say the baby was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

The woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Now

Police say the woman has now been charged with second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.

She was due to appear in court earlier this week.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices