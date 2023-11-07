Overnight crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A crash in Brampton overnight sent three people to hospital, two of whom were reported to be in serious condition.

Peel Regional Police said it happened at Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway East at around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision and three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Paramedics told Global News that two of the victims went to a trauma centre in serious condition and the third was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Images from the scene show both vehicles badly damaged, and a traffic pole knocked down.

The intersection remains closed.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.